CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Shares Up 0.2%

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.23 and last traded at $67.13. 118,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,323,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,433.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473,977 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,817,000 after purchasing an additional 65,966 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 320.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,026,000 after buying an additional 3,282,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.