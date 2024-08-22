Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives $14.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COGT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 234.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $89,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.71. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.67 and a one year high of $13.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

