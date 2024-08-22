Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of COLL opened at $35.62 on Tuesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,749,000 after acquiring an additional 821,541 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after purchasing an additional 499,473 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 291,286 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 380,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after buying an additional 248,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,475.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 201,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

