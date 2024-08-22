Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 643,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 305,765 shares.The stock last traded at $7.65 and had previously closed at $7.77.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,163,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,805,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after buying an additional 291,177 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 266,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

