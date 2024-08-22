Comparing Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) & Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) and Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Saul Centers and Firm Capital Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Firm Capital Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Saul Centers currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given Saul Centers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.49% 16.65% 2.71% Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Firm Capital Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Saul Centers and Firm Capital Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $264.08 million 3.59 $52.69 million $1.73 22.85 Firm Capital Property Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Saul Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Firm Capital Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Saul Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Saul Centers beats Firm Capital Property Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Company’s property operating income is generated from properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

About Firm Capital Property Trust

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust will make joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

