Comparing Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA)

RCF Acquisition (NYSE:RCFA – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCF Acquisition N/A -37.34% 4.24% Osisko Development -831.24% -5.99% -4.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares RCF Acquisition and Osisko Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCF Acquisition N/A N/A $4.74 million N/A N/A Osisko Development $23.43 million 8.02 -$134.73 million ($1.45) -1.52

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RCF Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

24.6% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of RCF Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

RCF Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RCF Acquisition and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCF Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

RCF Acquisition beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCF Acquisition

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. Osisko Development Corp. is based in Montréal, Canada.

