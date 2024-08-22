Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Concentra Group Holdings Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.69.

NYSE CON opened at $23.38 on Monday. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a fifty-two week low of $21.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $477.92 million during the quarter.

Concentra Group Holdings Parent Company Profile

We were founded in 1979 and have grown to be the largest provider of occupational health services in the United States by number of locations. Our national presence enables us to provide access to high-quality care that supports our mission to improve the health of America’s workforce. As of March 31, 2024, we operated 547 stand-alone occupational health centers in 41 states and 151 onsite health clinics at employer worksites in 37 states.

