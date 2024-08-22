Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.17. 253,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,428. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.60. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

