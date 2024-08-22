Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,835 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,813,000 after buying an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the first quarter valued at about $27,049,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.13. 589,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $59.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

