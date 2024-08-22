Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy & Cox bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,438,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 158,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 143,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.2 %

BATS FJUN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 125,030 shares. The firm has a market cap of $647.30 million, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.36.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

