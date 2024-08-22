Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.10% of First Trust Growth Strength ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 28,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $603,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 293,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000.

Shares of FTGS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.79. The company had a trading volume of 74,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,119. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $22.69 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The company has a market capitalization of $572.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0135 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

