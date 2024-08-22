Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 1,920 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTSL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 135,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,301. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.