Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 164.6% during the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 410.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,807,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,068. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.67.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

