Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Insider Erica Schultz Sells 9,556 Shares

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) insider Erica Schultz sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $207,174.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,904,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Thursday, June 6th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $1,657,591.29.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $1,924,615.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 1,815,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,530,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $35.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.49 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

