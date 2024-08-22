Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $243,511,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,032,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,886,000 after buying an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,000,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,687,000 after buying an additional 123,654 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,386,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 139,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.2 %

ED traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 1,814,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,953. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.45. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $105.99.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.19.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

