Contrasting Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF) and TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TELA Bio and Spectral Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELA Bio $64.74 million 1.10 -$46.66 million ($1.67) -1.72 Spectral Medical $1.18 million 118.70 -$11.60 million ($0.05) -9.99

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TELA Bio. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELA Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELA Bio -65.04% -252.57% -56.63% Spectral Medical -967.95% N/A -288.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares TELA Bio and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.3% of TELA Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of TELA Bio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TELA Bio and Spectral Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELA Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELA Bio currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 247.22%. Given TELA Bio’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe TELA Bio is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Volatility & Risk

TELA Bio has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TELA Bio beats Spectral Medical on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELA Bio

(Get Free Report)

TELA Bio, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs. It markets its products through a single direct sales force, principally in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Spectral Medical

(Get Free Report)

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.