Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $203,588.20 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $203,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,574.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CMT opened at $17.88 on Thursday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $156.63 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $88.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Core Molding Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.