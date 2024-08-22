Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Insider Sells $108,986.62 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at $15,869,720.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Scientific Trading Up 3.9 %

Core Scientific stock opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.98. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

