Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 153,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Corning by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 138,081 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Corning by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 71,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. UBS Group increased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

Corning Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,733,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,118,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

