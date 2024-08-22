Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $332.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Corpay from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair upgraded Corpay to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Corpay in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

CPAY opened at $294.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Corpay has a 1-year low of $220.39 and a 1-year high of $319.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $278.01.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 4.1% in the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Corpay by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corpay by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Corpay by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

