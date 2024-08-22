Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga Buys 200,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga bought 200,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,251,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga purchased 321,337 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $80,334.25.

FTC Solar Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of FTCI opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.59. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. TD Cowen dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on FTC Solar from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 527.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83,334 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Further Reading

