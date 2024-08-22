Courier Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 147 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,268,000 after buying an additional 174,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 891.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 69,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 62,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

Shares of FICO traded down $14.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,737.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,862. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $811.99 and a 12-month high of $1,818.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 91.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,572.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1,374.92.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,515.82.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total transaction of $5,091,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares in the company, valued at $34,144,751.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,891 shares of company stock valued at $38,037,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

