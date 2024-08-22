Courier Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LW. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 20.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,128,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 66.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $810,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $7,937,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.43 per share, with a total value of $554,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,610,287.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge lowered Lamb Weston from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.31. 769,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,541,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $111.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

