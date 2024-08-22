Courier Capital LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Dodds Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,506. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.19 and a 200-day moving average of $151.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $161.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

