Courier Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,960,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,065,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.67.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

