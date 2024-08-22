Courier Capital LLC Has $981,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,375 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 68,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 110,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 963,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.86.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

