Courier Capital LLC Makes New $362,000 Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,670,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Busey Bank acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GEV stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.17. 1,094,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.