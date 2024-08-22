Courier Capital LLC Sells 705 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,852,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 303,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 122,359 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 73,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

CTVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 678,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.44. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

