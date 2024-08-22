CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67.
About CPI Aerostructures
