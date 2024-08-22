CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVU stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.67.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company offers aerostructure and aerosystem assemblies, including new production and repair/overhaul of fielded wing structures and other control surfaces, rudder island, engine inlets/nacelles, engine exhaust manifolds, aircraft doors and windows, aircraft steps and racks, other aircraft secondary structures, airborne pod structures and integration of internal systems, radar housing structures, panel assemblies, and mechanical door locking and canopy lifting systems.

