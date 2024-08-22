Critical Analysis: Graham (NYSE:GHM) vs. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition (OTCMKTS:RAACU – Get Free Report) and Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Revolution Acceleration Acquisition alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Acceleration Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Graham 0 0 1 0 3.00

Graham has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.69%. Given Graham’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graham is more favorable than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Graham 2.46% 4.45% 2.08%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and Graham’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Acceleration Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Graham $187.92 million 1.72 $4.56 million $0.43 69.16

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Acceleration Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.5% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Graham beats Revolution Acceleration Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Acceleration Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Acceleration Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp in November 2020. Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

About Graham

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector. The company also provides rocket propulsion systems consisting of turbopumps and fuel pumps; cooling systems, which include pumps, compressors, fans, and blowers; and life support systems that comprise fans, pumps, and blowers for space industry. In addition, it offers heat transfer and vacuum systems, including ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles; power generation systems, such as turbines, generators, compressors, and pumps; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and electronics for energy sector. Further, the company offers heat transfer and vacuum systems consisting of ejectors, process and surface condensers, liquid ring pumps, heat exchangers, and nozzles for chemical and petrochemical processing industry. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment. It sells its products directly in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Asia, South America, and internationally. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Acceleration Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.