Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.18. 505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.02.

Croghan Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.07.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Croghan Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Croghan Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

About Croghan Bancshares

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposit accounts, as well as safe deposit box and trust department services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.