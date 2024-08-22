Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sharon A. Decker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,828.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Culp news, Director Jonathan Lee Kelly bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $27,872.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,340.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sharon A. Decker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,544 shares in the company, valued at $158,828.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have purchased 102,172 shares of company stock worth $507,138. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

