Culp (NYSE:CULP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Culp Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Culp by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,010,000. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Culp
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Target Hits the Mark: Q2 Earnings Exceed Expectations
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is Tesla’s Rebound Just Starting? Why You Should Consider Buying
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.