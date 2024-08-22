Curve DAO Token (CRV) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $105.92 Million

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Curve DAO Token token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000542 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $382.03 million and approximately $105.92 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.
Curve DAO Token Token Profile
Curve DAO Token’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 2,160,903,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,613,962 tokens. Curve DAO Token’s official website is www.curve.fi. The Reddit community for Curve DAO Token is https://reddit.com/r/curvedao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token
