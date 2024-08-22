CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,162 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.2% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,781,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,261,861. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

