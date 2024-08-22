D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Down 5.8%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.93. 470,069 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 499,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 5.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.08 million, a PE ratio of 97.67 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $365.55 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEPS. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 65,963 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

