Dacotah Banks, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.
Dacotah Banks Trading Up 6.5 %
OTCMKTS DBIN traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Dacotah Banks has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.
About Dacotah Banks
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dacotah Banks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Dacotah Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dacotah Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.