Dacotah Banks, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd.

OTCMKTS DBIN traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. Dacotah Banks has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $31.57.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; checking, individual retirement, health savings, and money market accounts; and commercial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and consumer loans.

