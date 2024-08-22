Danakali (OTCMKTS:SBMSF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Danakali Limited (OTCMKTS:SBMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.
Danakali Trading Up 8.6 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.18.
Danakali Company Profile
Danakali Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and development company in Australia and Africa. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in North Perth, Australia.
