Darktrace (LON:DARK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $762.02

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 762.02 ($9.90) and last traded at GBX 762.02 ($9.90), with a volume of 652404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 583.80 ($7.59).

Darktrace Stock Up 30.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of £4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5,861.68 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 584.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 514.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darktrace

In related news, insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 223,724 shares of Darktrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.58), for a total transaction of £1,304,310.92 ($1,694,790.70). 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darktrace Company Profile

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

