DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.35

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $152.35 and last traded at $152.26, with a volume of 246670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. DaVita’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,431,136.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,299,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 21.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 18.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

