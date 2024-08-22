Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $142.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DELL. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DELL opened at $111.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $79.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $53.62 and a twelve month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David W. Dorman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $10,144,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,462,517.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

