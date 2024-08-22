Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Shares Down 0.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $150.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as low as $111.11 and last traded at $111.54. Approximately 2,382,065 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,193,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.70.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DELL. Barclays upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.17. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

