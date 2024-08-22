Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,171,572. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $40.47 and a twelve month high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

