Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $247.00 at UBS Group

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at UBS Group from $245.00 to $247.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $243.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $191.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after buying an additional 2,381,488 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 235.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after purchasing an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 280.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 545,202 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $109,144,000 after purchasing an additional 402,026 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

