Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up to $110.24

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.24, but opened at $113.03. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 177,890 shares.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50.
Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.
About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.
