Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU) Shares Gap Up to $110.24

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $110.24, but opened at $113.03. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $112.93, with a volume of 177,890 shares.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.50.

Get Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 54.7% during the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after buying an additional 15,749 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.