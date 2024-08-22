Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 95.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Domo from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

DOMO stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Domo has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $313.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.40.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $80.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 406,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel David Daniel III purchased 150,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,030,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 561,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,818. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daren Thayne sold 7,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $48,600.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 406,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,641.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 161.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Domo during the first quarter worth $43,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domo in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Domo by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

