DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Shares Gap Down to $18.75

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.75, but opened at $17.70. DouYu International shares last traded at $17.16, with a volume of 33,193 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The stock has a market cap of $566.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.16 and a beta of 0.94.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DouYu International had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DouYu International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DouYu International by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 160,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,531 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

