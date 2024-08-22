Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 140 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.86. 263,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.69. The company has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.95 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.57 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,011.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,883,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

