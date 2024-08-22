Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 529 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.3% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $308.50.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.58. 1,184,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.78 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

