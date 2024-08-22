East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) vs. Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Financial Survey

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victory Capital has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Victory Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Victory Capital 27.87% 29.74% 12.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for East Resources Acquisition and Victory Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Victory Capital 1 2 5 0 2.50

Victory Capital has a consensus target price of $53.13, indicating a potential upside of 0.62%. Given Victory Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Victory Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Victory Capital $850.96 million 4.02 $213.16 million $3.26 16.20

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Summary

Victory Capital beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. Its investment products include actively and passively managed mutual funds; rules-based and active exchange traded funds; institutional separate accounts; variable insurance products; alternative investments; and private closed-end funds; and a 529 Education Savings Plan. The company also offers strategies through third-party investment products, including mutual funds, third-party ETF model strategies, retail separately managed accounts, unified managed accounts through wrap account programs, Collective Investment Trusts, and undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

