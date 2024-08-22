Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.60. 410,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 868,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.14.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 427,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.