Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.60. 410,498 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 868,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on EWTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Performance
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,502,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $114,263,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 5,840,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 89.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,017,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,053 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,731,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,197,000 after purchasing an additional 427,500 shares during the last quarter.
About Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Edgewise Therapeutics
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.